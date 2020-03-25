A near-empty Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in London on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Spain running short of mortuary space and Britain enters lockdown as Europe’s pandemic battle grows
- World Health Organisation warns spread of Covid-19 is accelerating and US could become new centre of pandemic
- Madrid ice rink turned into temporary morgue as number of new cases in Spain rises at faster pace than seen in Italy or China
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
