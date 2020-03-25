As cases in Italy surge again, one of the world’s leading experts in infectious diseases Ian Lipkin confirms he has Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus hits expert Ian Lipkin, as global cases near 400,000

  • The leading authority on infectious diseases says if it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone
  • WHO reports 100,000 new cases have been recorded around the world in the past four days
Teddy Ng
Updated: 11:58am, 25 Mar, 2020

