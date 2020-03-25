American scientists have proposed that loss of smell or taste be added to the list of screening tools. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: loss of smell or taste could be a symptom, growing evidence suggests
- Studies and observations in several countries indicate significant numbers of patients experienced a loss of smell
- Identifying these symptoms could allow testing and isolation of people who would otherwise infect others, doctors say
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
