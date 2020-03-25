Researchers detected higher viral loads in patients in the first week after symptoms appeared. Photo: AP
Coronavirus patients may be most infectious in first week of symptoms, study finds
- Researchers find viral load highest in first seven days after patients start showing signs of the disease
- Self-collected saliva samples could be safer than throat and nasal swabs taken by medical professionals, they say
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Researchers detected higher viral loads in patients in the first week after symptoms appeared. Photo: AP