Coronavirus patients may be most infectious in first week of symptoms, study finds

  • Researchers find viral load highest in first seven days after patients start showing signs of the disease
  • Self-collected saliva samples could be safer than throat and nasal swabs taken by medical professionals, they say
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai and Holly Chik

Updated: 9:00pm, 25 Mar, 2020

