Kenyan Airways has suspended all of its international routes as the fight against Covid-19 hots up in Africa. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Kenya Airways cancels international flights as cases soar across Africa

  • Disruption expected to cost the company US$125 million, International Air Transport Association says
  • Number of infections in Africa has increased 12-fold over the past week to more than 2,400 and 64 deaths
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 9:30pm, 25 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Kenyan Airways has suspended all of its international routes as the fight against Covid-19 hots up in Africa. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE