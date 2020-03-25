Kenyan Airways has suspended all of its international routes as the fight against Covid-19 hots up in Africa. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Kenya Airways cancels international flights as cases soar across Africa
- Disruption expected to cost the company US$125 million, International Air Transport Association says
- Number of infections in Africa has increased 12-fold over the past week to more than 2,400 and 64 deaths
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Kenyan Airways has suspended all of its international routes as the fight against Covid-19 hots up in Africa. Photo: Reuters