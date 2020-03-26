A woman who recovered from Covid-19 says farewell as she leaves hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: up to 10 per cent of recovered patients test positive later, say Wuhan doctors
- Hospital staff in the city say there is no evidence that these patients became infectious after recovery
- Tests carried out on patients suggest between 3 to 10 per cent gave positive tests after being discharged
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
