Coronavirus: Can Taiwan repeat its success in controlling Covid-19, with new infections from US and Europe on the way?
- Fast response, transparency and efficacy have been credited for island’s success in controlling the disease locally so far, experts say
- Taiwan will be tested in the weeks to come as Taiwanese return home from Europe and North America, where case numbers are rising
Motorcyclists wear face masks during the morning commute in Taipei. Photo: AFP