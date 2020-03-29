Motorcyclists wear face masks during the morning commute in Taipei. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Can Taiwan repeat its success in controlling Covid-19, with new infections from US and Europe on the way?

  • Fast response, transparency and efficacy have been credited for island’s success in controlling the disease locally so far, experts say
  • Taiwan will be tested in the weeks to come as Taiwanese return home from Europe and North America, where case numbers are rising
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 3:15pm, 29 Mar, 2020

