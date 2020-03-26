With relatives of the deceased in quarantine, there are only pallbearers at this cemetery in Italy’s Lombardy region. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Coronavirus carriers with no symptoms could spread disease, Italian study shows

  • Analysis of patients in Lombardy region shows similar viral load, regardless of symptom severity
  • Meanwhile, pandemic continues to accelerate around the world
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Teddy Ng
Updated: 1:00pm, 26 Mar, 2020

