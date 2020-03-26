Flight CZ3001 of China Southern Airlines, the country’s largest fleet operator, taking off from the Daxing International Airport in Beijing, on September 25, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China slashes inbound and outbound international flights in drastic action to curtail imported coronavirus cases
- Starting March 29, each Chinese airline can fly only one weekly route to one city per country, operating it at no more than 75 per cent capacity, the aviation regulator said
- Similarly, each overseas carrier will be limited to flying one weekly service to China, at three-quarters capacity, the regulator said
