A policeman takes a swab test at Madrid city hall. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Spanish capital ditches ‘unreliable’ Chinese coronavirus test kits

  • Madrid city stops using the kits and the national health ministry asks for them to be replaced after tests suggest they only have a 30pc accuracy level
  • Spanish government is reported to have ordered 340,000 of the kits, which the Shenzhen-based manufacturer said had an 80pc strike rate
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Phoebe Zhang and Stuart Lau

Updated: 12:00am, 27 Mar, 2020

