A policeman takes a swab test at Madrid city hall. Photo: AFP
Spanish capital ditches ‘unreliable’ Chinese coronavirus test kits
- Madrid city stops using the kits and the national health ministry asks for them to be replaced after tests suggest they only have a 30pc accuracy level
- Spanish government is reported to have ordered 340,000 of the kits, which the Shenzhen-based manufacturer said had an 80pc strike rate
