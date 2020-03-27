Thousands of people across Wuhan were this week finally allowed to collect the ashes of the loved ones they lost to Covid-19. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Wuhan opens its funeral homes, cemeteries so families can bury their dead

  • Local man Tim Wang says his mother, who died last month from Covid-19, joked last year about getting a good deal on a family plot where she would one day be reunited with her late husband
  • On the day she died, he wasn’t allowed into the ward to see her, so he sat on the hospital steps and cried for hours
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 6:34pm, 27 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Thousands of people across Wuhan were this week finally allowed to collect the ashes of the loved ones they lost to Covid-19. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE