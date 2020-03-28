Diana Chou is betting on growth in the general aviation market in China. Photo: Handout
After lipstick and private jets, aviation boss Diana Chou bets on a flying taxi boom

  • As the daughter of the Hong Kong tycoon who founded Dragonair, Chou had a strong industry connection when she started selling aircraft
  • Two decades on, she’s looking to invest in ‘disruptive’ businesses amid growing demand for shared air transport in China
Elaine Chan
Updated: 4:00pm, 28 Mar, 2020

