Vitamin C is being used as part of treatment for Covid-19 patients in New York and Wuhan. Photo: Shutterstock
Vitamin C deployed in big doses to help treat coronavirus patients
- Hospitals in the United States and China administer the supplement as part of a therapy for people with Covid-19
- But there’s no evidence yet that it is effective and more research needs to be done, expert say
Topic | Coronavirus China
Vitamin C is being used as part of treatment for Covid-19 patients in New York and Wuhan. Photo: Shutterstock