Vitamin C is being used as part of treatment for Covid-19 patients in New York and Wuhan. Photo: Shutterstock
Vitamin C deployed in big doses to help treat coronavirus patients

  • Hospitals in the United States and China administer the supplement as part of a therapy for people with Covid-19
  • But there’s no evidence yet that it is effective and more research needs to be done, expert say
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00am, 28 Mar, 2020

