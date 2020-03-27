China will drastically cut its international flight routes and bar entry to foreigners. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Beijing’s ban on foreign travellers comes into force months after it criticised other countries for ‘isolating China’

  • Move may be necessary to stop Covid-19 returning but some observers say Beijing should acknowledge that it was wrong to attack nations that banned arrivals from China
  • Almost all foreign visitors will no longer be allowed to enter the country and international flights face severe restrictions
Jun Mai
Updated: 10:24pm, 27 Mar, 2020

