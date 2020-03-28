A Covid-19 patient undergoes treatment at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy. Photo: Reuters
World Health Organisation warns countries not to treat Covid-19 patients with unproven medicine amid scramble for a cure

  • History of medicine abounds with ‘examples of drugs that worked on paper or in a test tube but were actually harmful’, WHO chief says
  • Warning comes as cases of the respiratory ailment caused by the coronavirus surge worldwide
Robert Delaney
Updated: 4:10am, 28 Mar, 2020

