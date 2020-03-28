Police officers clashed with each other and the public on Friday on a bridge separating the provinces of Hubei and Jiangxi. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

Coronavirus: police, public clash as border reopens between Hubei and Jiangxi provinces

  • After weeks of living under lockdown, people in most parts of Hubei were told this week they could finally leave, but authorities in neighbouring regions remain cautious
  • Dispute on bridge between Huangmei and Jiujiang that saw police vans overturned, apparently started because of confusion over jurisdictions
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Sidney Leng
Updated: 5:05pm, 28 Mar, 2020

