Several Chinese provinces have already reopened schools, with more preparing to resume classes in early to mid-April. Photo: AFP
New Chinese research may point to possible role of children in coronavirus spread
- Covid-19 symptoms tend to be milder in kids, according to studies in Zhejiang and Wuhan, with asymptomatic infections ‘not uncommon’
- But health experts say more investigation into the chain of transmission is needed
