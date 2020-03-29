Staff wearing protective suits and face masks sweep tombs on behalf of families at the Babaoshan Cemetery in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China limits access to cemeteries for Ching Ming tomb-sweeping festival
- Local governments urge public to make reservations to visit the graves of their ancestors
- Some places are also offering online services for relatives to pay their respects
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Staff wearing protective suits and face masks sweep tombs on behalf of families at the Babaoshan Cemetery in Beijing. Photo: Reuters