The coronavirus pandemic is taking lives and ravaging economies around the world. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: a global consumer default wave is just getting started in China

  • Overdue credit-card debt in China rose by about 50 per cent in February, bank executives say
  • Issues in world’s second-largest economy ‘are a preview of what we should expect throughout the world’, says research fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:45pm, 29 Mar, 2020

