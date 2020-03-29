Cho Ju-bin outside a police station in Seoul on Wednesday. The 24-year-old is accused of running the “nth rooms” in South Korea. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

China investigating ‘nth rooms’ child pornography sites after outcry in South Korea

  • Websites offering sexually explicit images and videos of minors all based overseas and no longer accessible, authorities say
  • They were said to be similar to chat rooms in South Korean scandal that required users to upload sexual abuse videos or photos to enter
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 9:30pm, 29 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Cho Ju-bin outside a police station in Seoul on Wednesday. The 24-year-old is accused of running the “nth rooms” in South Korea. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE