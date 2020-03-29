A man gets a swab test at a health clinic in Wuhan. China is now focused on containing imported cases. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

China’s coronavirus cases drop below 3,000, with most new infections imported from abroad

  • More than 90 per cent of the total 81,439 patients since the start of the crisis have recovered
  • Most foreigners have been barred from entering the country as officials try to prevent a second wave of cases
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 8:30pm, 29 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A man gets a swab test at a health clinic in Wuhan. China is now focused on containing imported cases. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE