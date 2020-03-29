A man gets a swab test at a health clinic in Wuhan. China is now focused on containing imported cases. Photo: AFP
China’s coronavirus cases drop below 3,000, with most new infections imported from abroad
- More than 90 per cent of the total 81,439 patients since the start of the crisis have recovered
- Most foreigners have been barred from entering the country as officials try to prevent a second wave of cases
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A man gets a swab test at a health clinic in Wuhan. China is now focused on containing imported cases. Photo: AFP