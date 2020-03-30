Asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus could be anywhere, but what risk they pose is a moot point. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: more asymptomatic carriers reported in China, but experts disagree on the threat they pose
- Although people who don’t show symptoms are ‘very infective’, there’s probably not very many of them, respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan says
- But head of specialist Covid-19 team in Shanghai says asymptomatic carriers ‘now pose the biggest risk’ in terms of preventing imported cases
