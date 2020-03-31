Ventilators are needed to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients when they develop breathing difficulties. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Chinese ventilator makers working ‘around the clock’ amid global shortage

  • Hospitals worldwide need ventilators to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients, and they’re turning to China to supply them
  • But getting hold of the key components from Europe and the US is a challenge, and manufacturers are stretched to capacity
Laura Zhou
Updated: 2:20am, 31 Mar, 2020

