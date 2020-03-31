Shenzhen’s transport bureau has ordered a new environmental impact assessment for the Shenzhen Bay project. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Red faces over copycat green report on China dredging project

  • Oceanology institute apologises after part of one assessment is cut and pasted into another for Shenzhen Bay channel
  • Shenzhen’s transport bureau orders a new investigation, this time including impact on mangroves and migratory birds
Topic |   Environment
Echo Xie
Echo Xie in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 31 Mar, 2020

Shenzhen’s transport bureau has ordered a new environmental impact assessment for the Shenzhen Bay project. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE