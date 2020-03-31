Shenzhen’s transport bureau has ordered a new environmental impact assessment for the Shenzhen Bay project. Photo: Xinhua
Red faces over copycat green report on China dredging project
- Oceanology institute apologises after part of one assessment is cut and pasted into another for Shenzhen Bay channel
- Shenzhen’s transport bureau orders a new investigation, this time including impact on mangroves and migratory birds
Topic | Environment
Shenzhen’s transport bureau has ordered a new environmental impact assessment for the Shenzhen Bay project. Photo: Xinhua