Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou (pictured in September) took part in Monday’s court hearing via telephone. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Bizarre extradition hearing for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou as Covid-19 precautions empty Vancouver courtroom

  • Meng, her lawyers and opposing Canadian government counsel took part by telephone, with judge the only key party present in courtroom
  • Justice Heather Holmes said there would be no ruling soon on whether Meng’s extradition satisfied ‘double criminality’ rules
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:39am, 31 Mar, 2020

