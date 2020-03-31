Firefighters work to put out a forest fire approaching a gas station in Xichang, Sichuan province, China. According to local media reports, a fire broke out in the forest around Xichang city on March 30, killing at least 18 firefighters. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thousands battle Liangshan blaze that killed 18 firefighters and a local guide
- Thousands of firefighters and volunteers sent to extinguish fire
- Blaze is a grim reminder of deadly 2019 forest fire
