Medical workers at a Staten Island hospital in New York receive face masks donated by the Chinese community in the US and their counterparts in China. Photo: Xinhua
US Chinese who sent coronavirus aid to China rally for American hospitals
- University alumni in both countries among those leading the effort to get medical supplies to health workers in New York and Chicago
- Two months ago they were doing the same for China’s Hubei province where the outbreak was first reported
