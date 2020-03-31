Students were back in class at the Xian Middle School in Shaanxi province on Monday after a nationwide closure because of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
China postpones all-important gaokao university entrance exams because of coronavirus
- Education ministry says they will be held a month later than planned – on July 7 and 8 – when there is ‘a lower risk’ for students and staff
- It will also give them more time to prepare after months of online learning due to school closures
Topic | China education
