Researchers are looking at possible genetic reasons explaining why some people are affected by Covid-19 more seriously than others, who may barely exhibit symptoms at all. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Worldwide genetics race to uncover who is most susceptible to Covid-19

  • Research efforts include looking at how easily coronavirus can enter cells and how the immune system responds
  • US blood type research consistent with Chinese findings on infection rates
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 10:15pm, 31 Mar, 2020

Researchers are looking at possible genetic reasons explaining why some people are affected by Covid-19 more seriously than others, who may barely exhibit symptoms at all. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE