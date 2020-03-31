The Yangjiang Nuclear Power Station in Guangdong province is about 235km from Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Masses of tiny shrimp shut down nuclear power plant in southern China twice in one week
- Big shoals of acetes, which are just a few centimetres long, crippled the water pumping stations and caused a unit to go into automatic safe shutdown
- The same thing happened the next day with all units powered down, but the safety regulator says they are now in a ‘safe and controllable condition’
