The Yangjiang Nuclear Power Station in Guangdong province is about 235km from Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Masses of tiny shrimp shut down nuclear power plant in southern China twice in one week

  • Big shoals of acetes, which are just a few centimetres long, crippled the water pumping stations and caused a unit to go into automatic safe shutdown
  • The same thing happened the next day with all units powered down, but the safety regulator says they are now in a ‘safe and controllable condition’
Topic |   Energy
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 9:15pm, 31 Mar, 2020

The Yangjiang Nuclear Power Station in Guangdong province is about 235km from Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE