Intensive care doctors from Zhongnan Hospital in Wuhan treat a Covid-19 patient. Photo: Handout
Doctors on frontline of battle with coronavirus tell of race to respond to onset of new disease

  • One doctor in Wuhan describes the emotional toll of trying to care for Covid-19 patients and warns that the most serious cases are still struggling to make it
  • Medical staff had to learn on the job when treating the previously unknown disease, which may have cost some patients their lives
Zhuang Pinghui
Updated: 7:34am, 1 Apr, 2020

