Beijing has tightened its rules on the export of medical supplies amid criticism from some European buyers. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China bans export of test kits, medical supplies by firms not licensed to sell them at home
- After European buyers complain of being sold substandard products, Beijing says only companies approved by the National Medical Products Administration can ship their goods overseas
- Previously, manufacturers needed only to have CE accreditation to be able to sell in Europe
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Beijing has tightened its rules on the export of medical supplies amid criticism from some European buyers. Photo: Xinhua