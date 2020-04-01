Beijing has tightened its rules on the export of medical supplies amid criticism from some European buyers. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China bans export of test kits, medical supplies by firms not licensed to sell them at home

  • After European buyers complain of being sold substandard products, Beijing says only companies approved by the National Medical Products Administration can ship their goods overseas
  • Previously, manufacturers needed only to have CE accreditation to be able to sell in Europe
Wendy Wu and Echo Xie in Beijing

Updated: 5:04pm, 1 Apr, 2020

