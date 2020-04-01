Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen has announced additional spending to help counter the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Taiwan to boost stimulus package to US$35 billion, donate 10 million face masks
- President Tsai Ing-wen says island will provide masks and other supplies to ‘our allies and countries hit hardest by Covid-19’
- Second round of stimulus measures will take total spending to more than NT$1 trillion, she says
