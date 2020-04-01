Curfew-like measures have come into effect in Jia county, near the city of Pingdingshan, in Henan province. Photo: Handout
Chinese county goes into coronavirus lockdown as country tries to get back to work
- Authorities order residents of Jia county to stay home after reports of cases linked to the area’s hospital
- All but a few essential businesses and services shut temporarily, according to government notice
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
