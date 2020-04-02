Amid positive comments by US President Donald Trump about malarial drugs as treatments for the coronavirus, Chinese online drug vendors have seen sales for them spike. Photo: AFP
Synthetic opioid vendors find a new line to sell: unproven coronavirus treatments

  • Chinese vendors of fentanyl-related products have come under increased scrutiny by Beijing and online platforms
  • But amid Donald Trump’s praise of chloroquine and remdesivir as possible treatments for coronavirus, sales of the malarial medicines have spiked
Owen Churchill
