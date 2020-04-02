A bus drives along an otherwise deserted Westminster Bridge in London, where about 180 students from China are preparing to return home on a special flight organised by the Chinese government. Photo: AP
China sends coronavirus mercy flight to bring 180 students home from London
- Estimated 1.4 million Chinese students remain overseas and most are electing to stay put as pandemic rages around the world
- Government will arrange more flights to bring young people home if necessary, in a gradual and orderly manner
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A bus drives along an otherwise deserted Westminster Bridge in London, where about 180 students from China are preparing to return home on a special flight organised by the Chinese government. Photo: AP