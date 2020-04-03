A man wearing a full protective outfit carries a box containing the ashes of a deceased relative next to a funeral house in Wuhan, on April 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

Hurried cremation and curbed mourning rituals in Wuhan distress families of Covid-19 victims

  • Cemeteries remain closed in the city until April 30, leaving grieving families frustrated
  • Ching Ming Festival on Saturday is a reminder of anguish over unfinished business
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 7:30am, 3 Apr, 2020

A man wearing a full protective outfit carries a box containing the ashes of a deceased relative next to a funeral house in Wuhan, on April 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE