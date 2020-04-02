Residents observe social distancing at a park along the Yangtze River in Wuhan on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China /  Society

China rejects claims of inaccurate coronavirus death tally in Wuhan

  • Ambassador to France tells French television that long queues at funeral homes in pandemic’s initial epicentre follow easing of traffic restrictions in the city
  • Beijing has not concealed fatality figures, envoy says, after reports casting doubt over official toll
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 5:00pm, 2 Apr, 2020

Residents observe social distancing at a park along the Yangtze River in Wuhan on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE