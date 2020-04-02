Asymptomatic coronavirus patients appear to have low transmission rates, according to a senior Chinese health official. Photo: AFP
Silent coronavirus carriers ‘unlikely to set off another wave of infections’

  • Chinese health official says research indicates that patients without symptoms appear to have low viral transmission rates but more investigation needed
  • Study of about 1,500 close contacts of asymptomatic cases finds only seven infected
Laura Zhou
Updated: 8:04pm, 2 Apr, 2020

