Asymptomatic coronavirus patients appear to have low transmission rates, according to a senior Chinese health official. Photo: AFP
Silent coronavirus carriers ‘unlikely to set off another wave of infections’
- Chinese health official says research indicates that patients without symptoms appear to have low viral transmission rates but more investigation needed
- Study of about 1,500 close contacts of asymptomatic cases finds only seven infected
