Covid-19 could be under control by end of April, China’s top respiratory expert says
- But it remains to be seen if the coronavirus that causes it will return next spring, says Zhong Nanshan, who heads a team that advises the government on the pandemic
- As countries around the world battle their own health crises, one of the best things they can do is make people stay at home, he says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Chinese expert Zhong Nanshan says he is confident the coronavirus’ activity will diminish in higher temperatures. Photo: Handout