Li Lanjuan, a renowned Chinese epidemiologist, has revealed how crucial decisions in January were made to impose lockdown on Wuhan and Hubei province to slow the spread of Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
Build-up to coronavirus lockdown: inside China’s decision to close Wuhan

  • Chinese doctor tells of expert team’s crisis trip to site of disease outbreak
  • Decision to seal off city and Hubei province was made to curb Lunar New Year travellers
Echo Xie
Echo Xie in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 2 Apr, 2020

