Three of the patients are doctors at the Jia County People’s Hospital in Henan province. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Chinese police hunt close contacts of silent carriers in locked down Jia county in Henan province

  • Authorities urge residents of nearby community to report any meetings with four patients
  • Pursuit follows attempts by top city officials to reassure public that life will soon get back to normal
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 12:48am, 3 Apr, 2020

Three of the patients are doctors at the Jia County People’s Hospital in Henan province. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE