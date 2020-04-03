Three of the patients are doctors at the Jia County People’s Hospital in Henan province. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Chinese police hunt close contacts of silent carriers in locked down Jia county in Henan province
- Authorities urge residents of nearby community to report any meetings with four patients
- Pursuit follows attempts by top city officials to reassure public that life will soon get back to normal
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Three of the patients are doctors at the Jia County People’s Hospital in Henan province. Photo: Handout