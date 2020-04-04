Younger people may be more likely to retest positive for the coronavirus after being treated for the infection in hospital, a study says. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: young people more likely to retest positive after treatment, study says

  • Of the 38 people who retested positive for infection after being discharged from hospital, seven were aged under 14, researchers say
  • Study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, was based on a sample of 262 former patients of Shenzhen 3rd People’s Hospital in Guangdong province
Kinling Lo
Updated: 8:26am, 4 Apr, 2020

Younger people may be more likely to retest positive for the coronavirus after being treated for the infection in hospital, a study says. Photo: AFP
