Younger people may be more likely to retest positive for the coronavirus after being treated for the infection in hospital, a study says. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: young people more likely to retest positive after treatment, study says
- Of the 38 people who retested positive for infection after being discharged from hospital, seven were aged under 14, researchers say
- Study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, was based on a sample of 262 former patients of Shenzhen 3rd People’s Hospital in Guangdong province
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
