Some human antibodies target the spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus immunity: how can we develop it and how long might it last?
- While the world uses emergency measures to slow transmission, stopping it also rests on the human immune system’s ability to respond
- Recovered patients’ immunity expected to last longer than that for influenza, raising hopes for vaccines to have long-term effectiveness
