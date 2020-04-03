Medical staff carry out checks on patients a at makeshift hospital to treat Covid-19 patients in Wuhan in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-style makeshift hospitals could help coronavirus-hit countries, expert says
- Advocate of the facilities in Wuhan suggests that home isolation of mild cases puts families at risk
- Big buildings such as convention centres should be designed to be easily converted into temporary medical centres, Wang Chen says
Medical staff carry out checks on patients a at makeshift hospital to treat Covid-19 patients in Wuhan in February. Photo: EPA-EFE