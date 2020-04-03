Wuhan is slowly emerging from two months of lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Wuhan lockdown led to dramatic cut in global spread of coronavirus, researchers say

  • Other countries had a marked increase in imported cases from other parts of mainland China in the weeks after the travel limits went into effect, study says
  • Restrictions also delayed arrival of pathogen in other Chinese cities by nearly three days, another study finds
Kristin Huang
Updated: 11:15pm, 3 Apr, 2020

