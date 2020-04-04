Large crowds gathered in Wuhan to pay their respects to those who lost their loves to Covid-19. Photo: CCTV
Coronavirus: China observes a national day of mourning for victims of Covid-19
- People across the country pay their respects to those they lost with three minutes of silence at 10am
- China has reported 81,639 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 3,326 deaths
