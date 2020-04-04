Large crowds gathered in Wuhan to pay their respects to those who lost their loves to Covid-19. Photo: CCTV
China /  Society

Coronavirus: China observes a national day of mourning for victims of Covid-19

  • People across the country pay their respects to those they lost with three minutes of silence at 10am
  • China has reported 81,639 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 3,326 deaths
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 11:41am, 4 Apr, 2020

