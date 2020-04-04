Empty streets outside the Colosseum in Rome. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Mass lockdowns in Europe may have helped save 59,000 lives, says study

  • Researchers from Imperial College in London looked at how 11 countries had responded to the crisis and estimated how many lives had been saved by intervention
  • Some of the worst affected countries such as Italy and Spain would have seen tens of thousands more deaths, according to the model
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 7:36pm, 4 Apr, 2020

Empty streets outside the Colosseum in Rome. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE