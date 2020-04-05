Wuhan has been in lockdown since late January. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

Wuhan waits for coronavirus lockdown to end, but controls on movement likely to remain in force

  • City residents will finally be allowed outside next week, but only if they can prove they are in good health and live in an ‘epidemic-free’ compound
  • Authorities remain concerned about new Covid-19 cases, particularly those from people who show no symptoms
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 11:00am, 5 Apr, 2020

Wuhan has been in lockdown since late January. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE