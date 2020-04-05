Scientists say cats are more at risk of contracting Covid-19 from humans than vice versa. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: don’t abandon your cat because of unproven scientific research, experts say
- After a study found Covid-19 antibodies in the bloodstreams of both pet and stray cats in Wuhan, social media users were quick to suggest bloodthirsty ways to neutralise the ‘threat’
- But scientists say there is no evidence to suggest the coronavirus can pass from cats to humans, and people should be more concerned about making their animals sick than vice versa
